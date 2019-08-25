PHOTOS: Regions battle in netball finals

Carissa Militadou intercepts a ball for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre.

Carissa Militadou intercepts a ball for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre. Adam Hourigan

THERE was plenty of sports action in Grafton today as both Lower Clarence and Grafton representative netball sides clashed in regional finals competition.

Lower Clarence took on Lismore in the under 17's semi-final, while in a local derby Lower Clarence battled Grafton in the opens semi-final in the opening matches of the day held at Grafton Sports Centre.

The games were part of regional netball competition that also included regions such as Lismore, and Ballina in North Coast competition..

Take a look at the action here: