Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Photos reveal horror extent of fatal crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
27th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Shocking photos have emerged of the fatal crash at Rollingstone yesterday, with the engine of the car involved found more than 50m away from the destroyed vehicle.

The incident occured just after 3.30pm yesterday, with emergency services dispatched from both Townsville and Ingham to the crash on the Bruce Highway.

Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.
Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.

Photos from the scene show the front of a Toyota Camry completely crumpled from the impact of the crash, with the vehicle's motor lying detached 50m away.

Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.
Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.

Debris from the impact of the crash covered the complete width of the Bruce Highway and stretched for more than 60m along the road.

The truck's tyre under the driver's side of the cabin was completely dislodged in the crash and flew back below the body of the rig, while the cabin itself sustained extensive damage.

The Bruce Highway was closed for a number of hours while the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services cleared the scene and the Queensland Police Service investigated the incident.

The male driver of the car was killed as a result of the crash.

Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.
Photos from the fatal crash yesterday at Rollingstone.

 

Originally published as Photos reveal horror extent of fatal crash

bruce highway fatal crash rollingstone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier springs surprise during Nymboida visit

        Premium Content Premier springs surprise during Nymboida visit

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s first visit to Nymboida since it was devastated by bushfire almost one year ago was a well-guarded secret.

        Council’s journey from surplus, to deficit, but profit

        Premium Content Council’s journey from surplus, to deficit, but profit

        Council News GM faces tough questioning over change in budget prediction

        Daily Catch-up: October 27, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 27, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites