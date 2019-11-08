Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A thick layer of smoke with a orange glow is currently engulfing the valley west of Coffs Harbour.
A thick layer of smoke with a orange glow is currently engulfing the valley west of Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan
News

PHOTOS: Smoke engulfs valley as fires continue to burn

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Nov 2019 3:18 PM

MUCH of the Coffs Coast is currently covered in a thick layer of smoke, including the Orara Valley region just west of Coffs Harbour. 

Fires at Glenreagh, Lowanna and Eastbank are currently all at advice level. 

A fire at Schultz Rd, Tyringham is currently out of control and has burnt more than 1000ha.

Northwest of there a fire at Liberation Trail remains out of control and has burnt through more than 16,000ha. 

West of Macksville there are currently two out of control blazes, with one at Fortescue Creek and the other on Kian Road, Buckra Bendinni. 

It's believed residents near Taylors Arm may need to be evacuated. 

For the most up to date information click here.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
bushfires coffs harbour nsw bushfires orara valley
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE IN THE SKY: Orange blanket covers city

        premium_icon FIRE IN THE SKY: Orange blanket covers city

        Weather With a busy weekend fighting fires expected locally, some local firefighters have returned from helping others down south

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        Health 'Symptoms can occur for several days after smoke is inhaled'

        Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        premium_icon Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        Opinion As extreme climate events strike here 11,000 scientists pen warning

        Harwood bolstered by returning stars ahead of Woopi test

        premium_icon Harwood bolstered by returning stars ahead of Woopi test

        Cricket The defending premiers are yet to find a win in the competition.

        • 8th Nov 2019 4:15 PM