PHOTOS: The emotion of the Premier League Grand Final

GOT HIM: Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan celebrates a caught and bowled on the weekend against Harwood. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: It's been the rivalry which has dominated headlines all summer, but Harwood have come out on top in season one of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

Taking on Sawtell in the decider at Richardson Park, a venue the hosts hadn't tasted defeat all season, the visitors were able to overcome the hoodoo to snatch victory.

The hosts won the toss and batted first, with middle order linchpin Tim Welsford (68) guiding his side to 8/205 after their 96 overs.

Harry McMillan also contributed strongly from the lower order with 43 not out.

With the game in the balance heading into day two, bird was the word on Sunday as opener Harry Bird (80) took the game away from Sawtell.

Bird put on a match-winning 86-run partnership with first drop Doug Harris (48).

Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan was able to snare some late wickets (4/48), but nothing could stop Harwood from claiming victory six wickets down.

Premiership winning captain Nathan Ensbey said his side's loss at home to Sawtell in the semi finals was the catalyst for their performance.

"They caught us on the hop in that game but as weird as it sounds that was good for us, we were able to refocus and train really hard for the last couple of weeks," Ensbey said.

"It's always hard to chase runs in the grand final but the boys stood up and I'm proud of them all.

"It's a credit to our boys and our patience that we got there in the end."

