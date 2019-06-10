Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE BALL: The North Coast under-12 representative team in action at the SAP carnival in Coffs Harbour over the weekend.
ON THE BALL: The North Coast under-12 representative team in action at the SAP carnival in Coffs Harbour over the weekend. Sam Flanagan
Sport

PHOTOS: Young talent time at SAP Carnival in Coffs Harbour

Sam Flanagan
by
10th Jun 2019 9:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Boys from across the North Coast have pitted their skills against the best footballing talent from Northern NSW over the weekend.

Representative teams from Newcastle to the Queensland border took part in a three-day SAP Championships at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with plenty of talent on show.

Ultimately it was the Northern NSW Newcastle SAP (11 years) and Mid North Coast (12 years) who came out on top at the end of the carnival.

With the winning teams based off ladder standings, the final day of matches had the crowd on edge as tournament leaders played off for top spot.

Northern NSW Football technical advisor Leo Bertos stressed the importance of providing talented players the opportunity to attend this tournament and similar events.

"The NNSWF technical group and I found it very interesting to see how players performed during the tournament while managing an added pressure that the usual SAP environment does not have,” Bertos said.

"I witnessed a lot of talented players struggle to perform at their expected level due to not being able to handle this pressure.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
c.ex coffs international stadium football leo bertos newcastle football north coast football northern nsw football sap carnival
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Crush season gets under way

    premium_icon Crush season gets under way

    News The skies will soon light up with the glow of fires as harvest begins

    Kim's time to battle tonight

    premium_icon Kim's time to battle tonight

    News Maclean singer will continue second journey on The Voice tonight

    ROAD RECORD: More than 700 caught speeding this weekend

    ROAD RECORD: More than 700 caught speeding this weekend

    News 'Crashes can occur at anytime and anywhere'

    GALLERY: Players put on a show in Grafton

    premium_icon GALLERY: Players put on a show in Grafton

    Tennis Players brave conditions to put on stellar performance