Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

Aleah, 3, and Harra Brown from Woolgoolga were surprised with a trip to the Yamba Bowlo Water Slide Day

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: Yamba Water Slide Day

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: NYD Brooms Head Fun Day action

Sisters Samantha 11, and Jessica Willis, 14, of Yamba, Amy Stutchbury, 14 of Quirindi and Chloe Lyndsay, 14 of Yamba were out celebrating on New Year's Eve at Yamba.

People and Places premium_icon REWIND: How Yamba celebrated NYE in 2010

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon HAPPY NEW YEAR: See how Yamba celebrated

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

Art & Theatre

Art & Theatre premium_icon CRDA’s dancing delight at end of year concert

Suellen Dean posted a photo of Ava reilly on the new bridge.

News premium_icon YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to...

News

News premium_icon VIVA LE REVOLUCION!: Amazing photos from dance...

News

News premium_icon Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

News

News premium_icon PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

Sport

Sport premium_icon REVEALED: All winners from Dex Sportsperson of year...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Take a look at the amazing Jaca ball in...

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

Maclean High v Grafton in junior girls final at Daily Examiner shield Touch Football

Sport premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield...

News

PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 5:05 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS turned up for the Festival of Summer opening at the Millenium Esplanade in Tannum Sands today.

Festivities kicked off at 11am with many people enjoying the free event.

Live music, rock climbing, laser tag and bouncy bull riding were just some of the attractions people enjoyed.

Festival goer Charlie Falconer said it was "great" community event.

"It's great that everyone can come together and just listen to the music and have fun," she said.

Following the big turnout, Gladstone Regional Council events specialist Brigitte James hopes it will become an annual festival.

"Seeing so many people here, I think this event is something we'll see in the calendar every January."

 

festival of summer tannum sands
Gladstone Observer