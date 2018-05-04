Phuket - Thailand's fun island is a natural stunner

DUBBED "the Pearl of the South”, Phuket is Thailand's largest island and most visited tourist hot spot. With superb white sandy beaches, tropical inland forests, excellent food, a vibrant nightlife and idyllic tropical scenery, Phuket offers the perfect holiday.

The island attracts a variety of travellers through culture, water sports, eco-tours, entertainment and some of the best dining and shopping in Thailand.

Patong is Phuket's most developed and largest beach offering numerous leisure, sporting, shopping and recreational options.

Explore the historical sites and shops before enjoying a sunset cocktail followed by an appetising meal at one of the many restaurants Phuket has to offer.

Phuket's array of dining options caters for a multitude of tastes, including quality seafood restaurants perched on top of cliffs, traditional Thai dinner and dance shows, and local street vendors.

There is no denying that Thailand is a shopper's paradise. You'll find vibrant markets spread throughout Phuket offering quality gifts, souvenirs and handcrafts, handbags, shoes and the latest fashions, as well as interesting little knick-knacks at very reasonable prices.

Also known for its vibrant nightlife, the island is home to many nightclubs, dance parties and beach bars.

Famous for its raunchy nightlife, Bangla Road in Patong goes all out to entertain with exciting shows, beers and upbeat music that increases in volume as the moon rises. Jammed most nights year round, it's actually a totally unthreatening and lively place to walk around as bars compete for customers.

For those seeking a quieter option, Karon beach is Phuket's second-largest beach, and known for its white sand and pristine waters. The stretch of beach offers ample room to unwind with plenty of water activities available. It even offers some coral reef towards the southern end. Adjacent to Karon Beach you'll find Kata beach. Although not as populated, it is similar to Karon Beach in that it offers a relaxed environment, great dining options and luxurious, tropical and spectacular Cliffside resorts.

The Laguna area is great for families with a large selection of activities and children-friendly resorts.

Overall, accommodation options range from world-class resorts to tropical-style bungalows which acknowledge and cater for the various needs of travellers.

Scattered around Phuket are smaller islands. They offer natural wonders such as limestone caves, vast wilderness and stunning emerald-green waters. Koh Yao, Koh Lanta, Koh Racha, Koh Kradan and Phi Phi Island have abundant vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life to explore. Day tours from Phuket operate regularly for you to enjoy swimming, snorkelling, kayaking or diving from these islands.

If you're a bit of a thrill seeker, Phuket provides such activities as white water rafting, Elephant Hill trekking, cycling tours, paragliding and rock climbing to suit all those adventure enthusiasts.

Whatever your definition is of the perfect holiday, Phuket is truly unique destination that offers something for everyone. The people are friendly, the weather is beautiful and the atmosphere is cheerful.

It's no wonder Thailand is known as "the land of smiles”.

