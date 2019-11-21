Physie girls to shine at nationals

THEIR outfits may be a mix of flouro colours, but for five members of Grafton Physical Culture Club, they’ll be hoping they stand out on stage in Sydney this weekend.

The girls will travel to the Junior National Physical Culture Championships this Saturday and have won their right to compete at Nationals after placing in the top five at the Far North Coast Zone Championships held in Grafton in October.

9-year-old Riley Robinson was 5th in her section, Shanae Crispin 1st in the 11yrs and class mate Andrea Thomson was 3rd in the same section. Eliza Berrick places 3rd in the 12yrs and Bree Hunter was 1st in the 13yrs. 5-year-old Mollie Moran also placed 4th in her section at the zone championships but was too young to qualify for Nationals. She will need to wait until she is 6 and hope that she is a successful placegetter to be able to compete at Nationals.

There will be around 80 competitors from across Australia in each age group.

These 5 girls have trained extremely hard all year and since zone have been in putting extra training sessions in for the big event. They have all competed on the national stage before, with Shanae and Bree competing for the sixth time.

We also had Ladies place in their sections in their Zone Championships in September. Cheryl Ingram was the winner of her Open Ladies section, Tiffany James was 4th, Justine Crispin was 5th in the Open Ladies Sections and Nadine Commerford was 4th in the Beginner Ladies.

Tiffany, Cheryl and Justine have all competed recently in Sydney at their National Championships with all making the Semi Final of their age groups.

Our girls that made a final at Zone Championships qualified to compete at Repecharge early this month. This is where all Zone Finalists throughout Australia that did not place go to compete and if they place at this also get to compete at Nationals.

Our members that competed were Zoe Commerford, Bridie McGrath, Tara Commerford, Paige Tilse, Lily Fairleigh, Megan Wilcox, Mischa McGrath.

It was a great experience for these girls. Zoe, Tara and Mischa all made it through to the semi finals in their age groups.

If you are wanting to join our physical culture classes for 2020 please call Justine on 0431 470 552 or email graftonphysie@bigpond.com.