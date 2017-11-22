Physie girls to take on the country's best

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THERE'S no lying down on the job for these junior members of the Grafton Physical Culture Club, will represent Grafton and the Far North Coast, this Sunday, at the National Junior Championships, in Sydney.

Six year old Bridie McGrath, nine year olds Shanae Crispin, Amali McGrath, Mia Grieve and Andrea Thomson, 11 year old Bree Hunter and 12 year old Josie Bindon earned their place at Nationals by finishing in the top five at the Far North Coast Championships in their age or progressing through repecharge in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.

At the FNC championships, Zoe Commerford was fifth in 5 years and Darci Hewitt reached the final. Unfortunately Zoe will have to wait until next year to be eligible for nationals, as five years do not compete at National level.

Bridie McGrath was first in the 6 years Title, with a very strong performance, while teammate Pippa Brown made it through to the Finals. 9 years saw Grafton just about scoop the pool, when Shanae Crispin was the winner, Amali McGrath was 4th and a very excited Mia Grieve placed 5th. Andrea Thomson, Zoe Rayward, Megan Wilcox and Cara Lomas all made it through to the final fourteen. Although Andrea was only a finalist at the Zone Championships in this age she then competed at the repecharge competition in Sydney in October and gained 3rd place which gives her her spot at nationals.

Eliza Berrick, Lilly Tough and Jordyn Keefe made the final in the ten years and Bree Hunter was the winner in the eleven years division with Grace Milligan and Mischa McGrath making the finals. In the twelve year old section Josie Bindon was second and Tanika Crispin, Abbey Daniels and Jessica Pattison reached the finals.

The Grafton club would like to wish our juniors good luck and with around eighty girls in each age group, it will be a huge achievement just to compete.

The club would also like to congratulate our senior girls who competed last weekend in Sydney, with Alanis O'Mahony competing for the first time at this level reaching the semi finals, sister Mikayla also reaching the semis and Ellee Hunter although not progressing to the semis performed beautifully.

For those who would like to register for 2018 phone Justine on 0431 470 552 .