PHYSIE: "It was really emotional...we are super proud."

ON TOP: Cousins Layla Jacquin and Mia Bathgate were big winners at the Far North Coast Physical Culture Championships.

PHYSIE: It was an emotional moment when cousins, eight-year-old Layla Jacquin and nine-year-old Mia Bathgate, stood side-by-side as age group champions at the Far North Coast Physie Championships.

Layla's dad, Ben, said it had been a "really rough" couple of weeks for the family after the passing of his father, Ted, who was better known as "Opa" to the family, from cancer.

Jacquin said it was a real tragedy-to-triumph moment for the duo.

"It was amazing. We were shocked when Layla won. Everyone was crying considering we have had such a hard few weeks," he said.

"It was really emotional...it still is emotional, we are super proud."

The day was quite competitive with about 50 other girls in each of their age groups.

As a result of the win, the pair will head to Sydney to compete against the best in the country at the Physie National Championships next month.

Jacquin said "Opa" would be looking down on them and be happy for what they have achieved.

Both the girls have been doing physie from a young age but have only been competing for two years.

Physical culture runs in the family with the girls' mothers Tanya and Sarah, both involved in the sport for more than 30 years.