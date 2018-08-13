Pickering scores winning trifecta at Casino Cup

THREE-PEAT: Grafton apprentice jockey Olivia Pickering has been in scintillating form this winter.

THREE-PEAT: Grafton apprentice jockey Olivia Pickering has been in scintillating form this winter. Adam Hourigan

RACING: For the first time in her career, Grafton apprentice jockey Olivia Pickering picked up a winning trifecta at the Casino Cup race meeting on Saturday.

Pickering saluted twice for indentured trainer Shane Everson, while she also came storming home aboard Terry McCarthy's Jazzy Ruler in the Richmond Valley Tree Services Class 3 Handicap (1400m).

But the young rider saved her best effort for last when she partnered Everson's experienced mare Ilia down the outside of the field to clinch a half-length win in the PRD Nationwide Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m).

Ilia has had an impressive turnaround in form over a long winter campaign and has now claimed two wins from her past three starts.

Pickering's third win came in the form of lightly-raced six-year-old Sister Bertrille, who broke maiden status in her first start back since December.

Fellow Grafton jockey Matt Paget came away from the meeting with a winning double, including the Casino Cup, after he stormed to the front on board Scott Cumming-trained favourite Landmarks.