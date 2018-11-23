Picks fly left and right in AFL draft

Liam Stocker has been secured by Carlton with Pick No.19 at the AFL draft. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

CARLTON kicked off the 2018 draft by taking Sam Walsh at No.1, then set the tone for the two-day event and future drafts with their blockbuster trade with Adelaide.

In a sign of things to come, picks flew left and right at Marvel Stadium on Friday as clubs jockeyed for position following Thursday night's first round.

The introduction of live trading was the major talking point, with club recruiters giving the innovation an unequivocal thumbs up.

While clubs were excited by the new-found freedom to move up and down the draft order, the majority of trades were for later picks that wouldn't set the pulse racing for most fans.

But the Blues' bombshell decision to swap 2019 first-round draft picks with the Crows so they could use Adelaide's pick No.19 to take Liam Stocker could prove a blueprint for future draft strategy.

"A number of clubs have been overseas and see how the US sports do it ... it brings a bit of excitement to the whole thing," Carlton list boss Stephen Silvagni said.

"We learnt on the run a little bit, I think a number of clubs have, so it was was intriguing.

"I think a lot of clubs will walk away from this, assess what's happened, and see what they can better going forward."

Carlton is clearly backing itself to move up the ladder, but if the team struggle again next year and Adelaide bounce back into the finals, the deal will be a steal for the Crows.

The SA club could conceivably win the flag and have the No.1 pick at the 2019 draft if the Blues take the wooden spoon again.

"We understand the risk-reward with the pick we got from Carlton and we'll see how that goes," Crows recruiting chief Hamish Ogilvie said.

"We understand there's risk, we understand there could be reward and Carlton do to.

"Both clubs are happy with the deal so we'll see how it goes."

After Walsh went first overall, the top five played out as widely expected.

Gold Coast claimed South Australian duo Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine second and third respectively, Sandringham Dragons key forward Max King went to St Kilda at No.4 and Port Adelaide pounced on local talent Connor Rozee fifth overall.

In father-son moves, Scott West's boy Rhylee found his way to Whitten Oval in the second round, with Will Kelly, son of Craig and brother of Adelaide's Jake, making it to Collingwood three picks later.

Joel Crocker, son of Darren, got to North Melbourne in the fourth round, with Ben Silvagni (Carlton, son of Stephen) and Oscar Brownless (Geelong, son of Billy) claimed in the fifth round.

- AAP