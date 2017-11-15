Picnics and motherly advice

AS part of the Clarence Valley Parenting Toolbox, North Coast Health partnered with the Babes + Picnics group to provide advice for mums and dads about baby sleep and baby's first 100 days. The children, meanwhile, took advantage of the jungle gym.

"These picnics provide our mums with a safe, positive, judgement-free and purposeful environment to meet other mothers with the possibility of making new friends," group organisaer Priscilla Hannah said. "It also allows our little ones the chance of establishing friendships and gives everyone who is a part of Babes + Picnics the feeling of belonging and ability to create change."

Ms Hannah said she has had anywhere between 15 and 30 mums with their little ones turn up to these picnics. However, one of the key differences with other mother's groups is the opportunity to pay I forward to a chosen local charity each month through free raffles and donations that have been given by businesses around the Clarence Valley.

"In September we donated seven bags of pyjamas to the Clarence River Women's Refuge,” Ms Hannah said. "All our items have come from the wonderful donation of our mum and bubs."

Anyone wishing to find out more about the picnics are invited to join the 'Babes and picnics Clarence Valley' Facebook page.