PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

THE Maclean Bowling Club gave up its greens to the public on Saturday and let them eat on the street below.

The Eat the Street event attracted a big crowd keen to try some of the best street food around, enjoy a drink and chill out on the lawn.

Run by Gold Coast group The Design Collective, the event kept the crowd well into the early evening and cool music gave them some good sound to help the food go down.

There was plenty for the kids who bounced the night away on the jumping castles while the adults enjoyed the atmosphere.