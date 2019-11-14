PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

Sport

Sport premium_icon REVEALED: All winners from Dex Sportsperson of year...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Take a look at the amazing Jaca ball in...

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

Maclean High v Grafton in junior girls final at Daily Examiner shield Touch Football

Sport premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Bernard Salt delivers his vision for the...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

News

News premium_icon Grafton Public primary Easter Hat Parade

Grafton Public School Infants Campus Easter Hat Parade.

News premium_icon Grafton Public School Infants Easter parade

News

News premium_icon South Grafton Public Easter Hat Parade

My First Year

My First Year premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence kindy classes of 2019

News

PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

by
14th Nov 2019 1:07 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Maclean Bowling Club gave up its greens to the public on Saturday and let them eat on the street below.

The Eat the Street event attracted a big crowd keen to try some of the best street food around, enjoy a drink and chill out on the lawn.

Run by Gold Coast group The Design Collective, the event kept the crowd well into the early evening and cool music gave them some good sound to help the food go down.

There was plenty for the kids who bounced the night away on the jumping castles while the adults enjoyed the atmosphere.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner