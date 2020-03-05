Picture perfect 36-year teaching career ends

Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates has an artwork of each of the school’s he’s taught over a 36 year career.

After semester 2, those pictures will hang pride of place at his home, after he announced his retirement to the school early this week.

Starting at the The Armidale School, then to the Cathedral School, then Gippsland Grammar, and then St Luke’s in Bundaberg, Mr Oates to CVAS as principal in July 2016.

“I’ve done the east coast of Australia in three states, and enjoyed every school I’ve been at,” he said.

“There’s a great ethos, great students and a lot of fun.

“People told me you’ll know when it’s time, and I felt over Christmas it was time, so now it’s time to move onto the next chapter of my life.”

Mr Oates said that while the development of a masterplan for the school, including the building of a new performing arts centre, the connection with another school was another thing to look forward to.

“There’s a good partnership with Bishop Druitt which is going to be extended further we’d like to think,” he said.

“The cattle property at Glenreagh which was gifted to us is really starting to come into its own now.

“There’s a peacefulness in the school, there is a wonderful culture, and I’d like to think the students are a little bit more aspirational.

“It will be sad to go, but I think the time is right.”

The search for the next CVAS Principal has already commenced, and it is hoped that the successful candidate will be drawn from existing talent in both CVAS and Bishop Druitt College (BDC), the Anglican school in Coffs Harbour.

“CVAS is exploring an opportunity to form a multi-school group in partnership with BDC,” Chair of CVAS Council, Kieran McAndrew said.

“Our combined vision is to work collaboratively to identify new ways to deliver premium Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12 independent education for the families in the wider Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast regions.”

As for his future plans, Mr Oates said he wasn’t sure, but had been told that retirement was the busiest time of your life.

“Mixing with young people, mixing with young energy keeps you young,” he said.

“I’ve turned the other side of 60, and the body reminds me of ages, but the mindset remains quite positive.

I think it’s the great benefit of teaching.”