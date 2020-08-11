PICTURES: Education Week across the Clarence Valley

Maclean Public School

This week we celebrate Education Week at MPS in a slightly different fashion to others.

In kindergarten we have been playing whole class maths games that are not only plenty of fun, but we learn a lot at the same time.

Ms Sanders took us all outside into the beautiful winter sunshine to play a great game of maths Musical chairs! We loved it and now we want to play it every day.

We also play another great game called "clear the decks" where we roll dice to take our counters off and the first person with a clear deck is the winner. We love number fun! Check out our Facebook page to see what everyone else at MPS is up to.

St Joseph's Primary South Grafton

Yesterday marked the beginning of whole school assemblies via Zoom. We thank the School Captains for setting up these assemblies. It is wonderful for our whole school to once again be present, even though remotely in their stage rooms, to pray, share and celebrate together.

On 8 August every year, we remember and celebrate Saint Mary of the Cross Mackillop's Feast Day. Mary was Australia's first Saint, and founded the Sisters of St Joseph. Mary and the Sisters were committed to serving and teaching the poor, and going to where there was a need. May we each be guided and led by Mary's spirit to do what needs to be done. Saint Mary of the Cross, pray for us.

The students at St Josephs with their new garden

This Saturday is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. On this day Mary, having completed her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory by God to be reunited with her son, Jesus.

A number of students have formed a "Fairy Garden Committee" and are working with Mrs Denton in planning a wonderful space in our playground. Mrs Davies has also been spending time with enthusiastic fairy gardeners in creating some amazing fairy figures and ornaments to adorn our magical garden. We can't wait to see the finished product!

Mrs Davies has continued the 'around the world' journey of art last week to Italy, where the students took a virtual tour showing creations by Giuseppe Arcimboldo. Giuseppe's imaginative portraits were made entirely of fruits and vegetables. The students had a great time creating their own portraits and their finished artworks looked amazing! Where to next week? Stay tuned!

Stage 3 is continuing to nurture the vegetable garden and have planted tomatoes, sweet peas, capsicums, spinach, bok choy, kale, mint chives. We will continue to observe the growth of these plants and research information about them. Thank you Miss Lizz for this opportunity.

Ulmarra Public School

Last Wednesday we held our Wheelathon as part of Education Week and as a school fundraiser. Students were invited to bring along their "wheels" for a fun day, with the focus on bike education and safety. Prizes were given out to our top fundraisers, the safest rider, best-decorated wheels, and best dressed/most colourful rider. A big Thank you to officers Pete and Tim from Coffs/Clarence District Bike team who came to chat with the students about bike safety and join them on the course.

Thank you to all our families and community members who sponsored the students for the Wheelathon, over $2,800 has been raised. All money raised will go back into the school resources for the students.

Healthy Harold will be visiting UPS in his Life Ed van this Thursday 13th August. This program works towards Empowering children and young people with the knowledge, skills and attitudes they need to make informed decisions about their health in a fun and interactive way. Healthy Harold merchandise will be available from their website www.lifeeducation.org.au. The Life Ed Van will be parked in the school car park the day before and after, which will mean limited car parks.

The Ulmarra Public School Athletics Carnival will be held on Thursday 20th August. The carnival will run as normal, but unfortunately due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we cannot have any parents or family members on the school grounds during the day. We will do our best to post lots of photos and videos during the day. A note will go home shortly with more information. Thank you for your help in keeping our school a safe environment.

South Grafton Public School

As South Grafton Public School heads into Week 4 our school has enjoyed a highly successful first three weeks of Term 3. We have established routines as normal as possible and we are endeavouring to give our students as many opportunities as we can within the guidelines we are currently operating under.

Last week we celebrated Education Week and we highlighted with our staff the very high expectations we have across all aspects of our school which we implement each week of every term. Due to guidelines, it was disappointing we were unable to provide our normal open classrooms and Performing Arts concerts for our parents and community. We will be holding Performing Arts concerts on Wednesday 26th August for our students and staff and we are looking forward to all of our performers showcasing their amazing talents.

Last Wednesday our Year 6 Debating team debated against Iluka PS in round 1 of the 2020 Premier's Debating Challenge. The topic of the debate was 'That primary school teachers should set a research project as homework over every school holiday' and we were the negative team. Our team debated very well and won the debate. Congratulations to our debating team Zoe Rayward, Elise Berry, Annabelle Dungey and Grace Shorrock. We would like to thank Mr Tony Davey from the Arts Unit NSW DEC for adjudicating this debate. The following two debates will be against Maclean PS and Grafton PS.

We are ENROLLING NOW FOR KINDERGARTEN 2021

Please complete your enrolment forms and lodge with either office to help us with our planning for 2021. This week we have had two advertisements for our school published in the Independent Newspaper and The Northern Rivers Times. The ads are highlighting elements of our wonderful school and kindergarten enrolments for 2021.

Good luck to our Rugby League teams who will be participating in a Gala Day with Grafton PS next Wednesday at McKittrick Park. Our school will have two teams participating. Our thanks to Mr Duroux for his coaching and Mr Zacek and Mrs Warren who will be supporting these teams on the day.

Tomorrow, Miss Emma Thompson is starting maternity leave. I would like to on behalf of our school wish Emma and her family all the very best and thank her for all her hard work with KET this year. Mrs Amy Farrell and Mrs Alicia Gausla a will be team teaching this class for the remainder of the year.

Our school is continuing to organise excursions for our students in Term 4. We have reorganised several of our excursions however whether they proceed in Term 4 will depend on NSW DEC COVID guidelines. We have surveyed our Year 6 parents and the overwhelming result was to attend a more local excursion. Our Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 excursions will also take place locally and information will be distributed to the appropriate students as it becomes available. If any of the excursions cannot proceed a full refund will be refunded to our parents. Our school is subsidising all of these excursions to support our families during these difficult times.

We have received confirmation that the 'Got IT' program will resume next Tuesday at normal times on our Infants campus. We are looking forward to this excellent program continuing this term.

Please remember to practise social distancing when picking up and dropping off your children, particularly on our Infants campus. Parents should only be visiting the school through the office for essential reasons. Please ensure your child has a drink bottle as our bubblers are closed for individual drinking.

South Grafton High School

Last Wednesday, Year 10 students were given the opportunity to further explore their subject choices for 2021 by attending a market-style information session that was held in the hall. This was followed by a parent session later in the evening and we would like to thank the parents and students who attended. It was great to see everyone asking questions and weighing up options. We hope you found this a useful event.

Friday, 14 August, the students of SGHS will be celebrating NAIDOC by attending an assembly. The Aboriginal Education Team at SGHS has been working with our students to plan and prepare the items for the assembly. In order to comply with our COVID-SAFE strategy, we will be having three-stage based assemblies over the course of the day.

This is the final year of our current School Strategic Plan and as such we are starting the process of planning for 2021 - 2024. We would like to involve as many parents as possible in this process and have decided to run a series of parent focus group meetings. These meetings would be restricted to a small group of people, take approximately one hour and involve a guided discussion relating to strategies we could use to meet our targets in the coming years. If you are interested in being part of a parent focus groups, please contact the school and let us know your availability.

Congratulations to Year 8 students Ryan Jefferies, Emily Watts, Brodie O'Hara and Gracie Creighton for their efforts in the recent Education Perfect Regional Language Championships! Ryan gained a silver award and Emily, Brodie and Gracie a bronze award, All students who competed helped our school to be placed 37th overall in French out of 239 schools competing in Australia. Well done!

Yamba Public School

