Pictures of upper Clarence River catchment as flood watch issued

Photos taken by Graham Mackie at the merge between the Mann and Clarence River show the amount of water coming downstream from heavy rain across the area. Photos: Graham Mackie

Photos taken by Graham Mackie at the merge between the Mann and Clarence River show the amount of water coming downstream from heavy rain across the area. Photos: Graham Mackie

While localised heavy rainfalls has impacted roads with flash flooding, these dramatic images suggest there is also plenty more water coming down the river.

Coombadjha artist Graham Mackie lives above the junction of the Mann and Clarence rivers, and took these images to show the amount of water that's heading downstream to towns including Grafton, Ulmarra, Maclean and Yamba.

Related Articles:

Potholes cause havoc on Pacific Highway

ROAD CLOSURES: Full list of impacted roads and routes

FLASH FLOODS: Big River Way closed at Grafton

Mr Mackie predicted it would result in a minor flood. However, if more water came down from the Dorrigo area it could lead to more significant flooding.

"When all the trees go under in the Mann then start to worry downriver," he said.

Photos taken by Graham Mackie at the junction of the Mann and Clarence rivers show the amount of water coming downstream from heavy rain across the area. Photos: Graham Mackie

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Clarence River, with minor to moderate flooding expected, alongside a flood warning for the Orara River, which has already exceeded the moderate flood level.

Rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough over western NSW had the potential to cause flooding to parts of the Northern Rivers, and the bureau said people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Photos taken by Graham Mackie at the junction of the Mann and Clarence rivers show the amount of water coming downstream from heavy rain across the area. Photos: Graham Mackie

In the 24 hours up to 9am today, Baryulgil and Tabulam in the upper Clarence catchment recorded 10 and 12mm of rainfall respectively, while further downstream Lilydale received 72mm.

Dorrigo in the upper reaches of the Nymboida River catchment, which is a tributary of the Mann River, received 83mm, and Nymboida had 78mm.

On the Orara River, 98mm fell at Glenreagh.

The coastal areas recorded massive amounts of rainfall, with Minnie Water copping 256mm, Wooli 181mm and Yamba 115mm. Grafton Airport also did not miss out recording 128mm.

Photos taken by Graham Mackie at the merge between the Mann and Clarence River show the amount of water coming downstream from heavy rain across the area. Photos: Graham Mackie

Rain is causing havoc on the roads, with our full list of road closures available here, or from Live Traffic NSW. The Bureau of Meteorology website contains all current information about flood warnings.

Originally published as Pictures of upper Clarence River catchment as flood watch issued