Students from South Grafton Public School Infants Campus enjoyed purple mufti day to celebrate Jacaranda Thursday on 5th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Community

PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 12:12 PM
STUDENTS and staff from South Grafton Public School’s Primary and Infants campuses got into the spirit of Jacaranda on Thursday.

The purple mufti dress day was in support of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival and the school’s Student Representative Council.

As well as dressing up, classes did jacaranda themed activities such 3JR making purple fairy bread.

Meanwhile the SRC visited the Infants campus to assist Athletes Foot experts to teach the children how to tie their shoelaces.

Dale and Dylan from The Athletes Foot came to visit our year two classes and 1/2KW to teach them all about tying...

Posted by South Grafton Public School on Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Grafton Daily Examiner

