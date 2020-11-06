PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

Students from South Grafton Public School Infants Campus enjoyed purple mufti day to celebrate Jacaranda Thursday on 5th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Students from South Grafton Public School Infants Campus enjoyed purple mufti day to celebrate Jacaranda Thursday on 5th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

STUDENTS and staff from South Grafton Public School’s Primary and Infants campuses got into the spirit of Jacaranda on Thursday.

The purple mufti dress day was in support of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival and the school’s Student Representative Council.

More Jacaranda Stories:

REVEALED: Jacaranda Best Dressed Competition winners

Meet Grafton’s longest serving Jacaranda Queen

Blooming jacarandas provide boost for Grafton businesses

As well as dressing up, classes did jacaranda themed activities such 3JR making purple fairy bread.

Meanwhile the SRC visited the Infants campus to assist Athletes Foot experts to teach the children how to tie their shoelaces.