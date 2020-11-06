PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda
STUDENTS and staff from South Grafton Public School’s Primary and Infants campuses got into the spirit of Jacaranda on Thursday.
The purple mufti dress day was in support of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival and the school’s Student Representative Council.
More Jacaranda Stories:
REVEALED: Jacaranda Best Dressed Competition winners
Meet Grafton’s longest serving Jacaranda Queen
Blooming jacarandas provide boost for Grafton businesses
As well as dressing up, classes did jacaranda themed activities such 3JR making purple fairy bread.
Meanwhile the SRC visited the Infants campus to assist Athletes Foot experts to teach the children how to tie their shoelaces.
Dale and Dylan from The Athletes Foot came to visit our year two classes and 1/2KW to teach them all about tying...Posted by South Grafton Public School on Wednesday, 4 November 2020