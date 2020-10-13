Menu
This Nymboida Coaching Station Inn pool table could be yours to own.
Piece of Nymboida history could be yours to own

Jenna Thompson
13th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
MANY Clarence Valley residents have fond memories of the Nymboida Coaching Station Inn and now a piece of its history could be yours to own.

On Monday, a pool table originally from the now defunct venue was listed for sale on a social media marketplace site with the seller asking $2500.

According to the advertisement, it’s an Edwards Coin Operated pool table that has recently been re-covered. The lucky buyer will also receive balls and cues.

Since being put up for sale, the pool table has ignited a sense of nostalgia for several residents who spotted the listing.

“Wow brings back a lot of memories,” one poster said.

“So sad to see things selling from the pub,” another added.

“Miss that place so much would be so cool to be reopened.”

