Piece of Nymboida history could be yours to own

This Nymboida Coaching Station Inn pool table could be yours to own.

MANY Clarence Valley residents have fond memories of the Nymboida Coaching Station Inn and now a piece of its history could be yours to own.

On Monday, a pool table originally from the now defunct venue was listed for sale on a social media marketplace site with the seller asking $2500.

According to the advertisement, it’s an Edwards Coin Operated pool table that has recently been re-covered. The lucky buyer will also receive balls and cues.

Since being put up for sale, the pool table has ignited a sense of nostalgia for several residents who spotted the listing.

“Wow brings back a lot of memories,” one poster said.

“So sad to see things selling from the pub,” another added.

“Miss that place so much would be so cool to be reopened.”