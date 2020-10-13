Piece of Nymboida history could be yours to own
MANY Clarence Valley residents have fond memories of the Nymboida Coaching Station Inn and now a piece of its history could be yours to own.
On Monday, a pool table originally from the now defunct venue was listed for sale on a social media marketplace site with the seller asking $2500.
According to the advertisement, it’s an Edwards Coin Operated pool table that has recently been re-covered. The lucky buyer will also receive balls and cues.
Since being put up for sale, the pool table has ignited a sense of nostalgia for several residents who spotted the listing.
“Wow brings back a lot of memories,” one poster said.
“So sad to see things selling from the pub,” another added.
“Miss that place so much would be so cool to be reopened.”