Pies destroyed as eating competition begins

DOWN THE HATCH: The famous Hanks Kitchen pie eating contest kicked off again with Amanda Daffey, Matt Elkerton Jason Disson and Brett Edwards having a crack in the first heat.
by Jarrard Potter

MINCE and pastry was everywhere with the first round of the Hanks Kitchen pie eating conest kicking off this morning.

It might not have been a pretty sight, but the efforts were all for a good cause, with the money raised going towards Tour de Cure, a charity that raises money for cancer research.

Cleaning up with the quickest time in the first heat was Brett Edwards, downing his two pies in a blistering 47 seconds.

"It feels good, not a problem,” he said after the win.

"I was going to put them on top of each other like a sandwich, but that didn't quite work so I just had to take it one bite at a time.”

With Mr Edwards through to the final of the competition, to be held on September 29, he said he might have to stop into Hanks Kitchen to pick up a few pies for training to reach the record time of 38 seconds.

"After today's efforts I'm pretty sure that I can win it, hopefully I can anyway,” he said.

"At the end of the day it's all for a good cause to raise money for cancer research so that's what it's all about.”

The Daily Examiner's own resident eating competition champion Matt Elkerton put in a valiant effort in the first heat, coming second to Mr Edwards with a respectable 53 seconds, the second fastest time of the day.

"It was a struggle, I won't lie,” he said.

"You get through that first pie pretty well and then you look down at that second pie and it looks a long long way away.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and it's for a good cause so lets get out there and raise some money for Tour de Cure.”

