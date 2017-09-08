Pies destroyed as eating competition begins

DOWN THE HATCH: The famous Hanks Kitchen pie eating contest kicked off again with Amanda Daffey, Matt Elkerton Jason Disson and Brett Edwards having a crack in the first heat.

MINCE and pastry was everywhere with the first round of the Hanks Kitchen pie eating conest kicking off this morning.

It might not have been a pretty sight, but the efforts were all for a good cause, with the money raised going towards Tour de Cure, a charity that raises money for cancer research.

Cleaning up with the quickest time in the first heat was Brett Edwards, downing his two pies in a blistering 47 seconds.

"It feels good, not a problem,” he said after the win.

"I was going to put them on top of each other like a sandwich, but that didn't quite work so I just had to take it one bite at a time.”

With Mr Edwards through to the final of the competition, to be held on September 29, he said he might have to stop into Hanks Kitchen to pick up a few pies for training to reach the record time of 38 seconds.

"After today's efforts I'm pretty sure that I can win it, hopefully I can anyway,” he said.

"At the end of the day it's all for a good cause to raise money for cancer research so that's what it's all about.”

The Daily Examiner's own resident eating competition champion Matt Elkerton put in a valiant effort in the first heat, coming second to Mr Edwards with a respectable 53 seconds, the second fastest time of the day.

"It was a struggle, I won't lie,” he said.

"You get through that first pie pretty well and then you look down at that second pie and it looks a long long way away.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and it's for a good cause so lets get out there and raise some money for Tour de Cure.”