Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brenda Strong
News

Car rolls after collision with pig

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jul 2018 11:20 AM

A COLLISION with a wild pig on a well-used Townsville road has caused a car to rollover in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said paramedics were called to Hervey Range Rd about 4.20am in response to the crash.

He said the lone male driver had managed to get himself out of the car; he was shaken but was fortunate to walk away with only minor injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene while police managed traffic.

The pig is believed to have been killed in the crash.

crash pig townsville traffic

Top Stories

    Community members knitting for the homeless

    Community members knitting for the homeless

    News Knitters helping the homeless keep warm this winter

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Should Usain play in the A-League?

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Should Usain play in the A-League?

    News It's a Bolt from the blue, but should Usain play for the Mariners?

    FBI intervenes after Ballina man's mass shooting threat

    premium_icon FBI intervenes after Ballina man's mass shooting threat

    Crime A soured international love triangle led to threats

    Sacred tree removal leaves council scar

    premium_icon Sacred tree removal leaves council scar

    Council News Former mayor apologises to Aboriginal community

    Local Partners