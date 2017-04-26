Pig races brings home the bacon for Camp Quality

RACING cute little piglets around an obstacle course has proven to be a successful way to raise much-needed funds for charity, with Iluka-Woombah Rotary Club donating $3000 to Camp Quality after holding their Family Fun Pignic Day in January this year.

Event organiser Anne Lockyer said the pig racing was now in its second year, and was a fun and popular event.

"It all comes to fruition on the day but a fair bit goes into the day to get it done,” she said.

"This year we decided to spread the money we raised around a bit.”

Iluka-Woombah Rotary Club president John Ludewig said other recipients of the very popular fundraiser also included Variety, and Rural Youth Mental Health.

"Our club was very pleased to contribute to such a worthwhile cause,” he said.