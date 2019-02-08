Piggs turn it on in the mud

NIGHT CRICKET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control have returned to the top of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket table after getting the better of a sticky wicket at McKittrick Park.

Thanks to a midday downpour, the surface was spongy, causing havoc for the batsmen in what was a low-scoring affair against Brothers McKimm's Real Estate.

Brothers opened the batting, and despite losing Ben Jurd early on, managed to put themselves in a good position at 1-38 in the seventh over thanks to Beau Sevill (12) and Jarrod Lynch (21).

That was until the Piggs attacked, with father and son duo, Matt and Layton, turning the screws on the Brothers line-up.

It was ploy used by Tucabia captain Dan Cootes to perfection, as Pigg Senior dried up nthe runs while the medium pace of Pigg Junior utilised the uneven nature of the pitch.

"There was a fair bit of moisture in it and a fair bit of popping off the slower bowler," he said.

"I have not seen a spin bowler able to control a game so easily and as often as Piggy does. Going for two runs off four overs, and little Pigg at the other end doing the damage, they really turned that game."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tyson Blackadder (2 for 6 off 4), who has grown an extra leg with the ball this season, also contributed well in the back end of the innings as Brothers slumped to 9-80 off 20 overs.

While only set a small target, the Tucabia side did not get it easy in the run chase with the Brothers' bowling attack working over the pitch.

A pensive Matt Dougherty (19) was the anchor of the innings, lasting through a tricky opening 10 overs.

But it would be a team effort with the middle order all getting starts as the side limped to the target with three wickets and three balls remaining.

"I like to say we judged it perfectly, but I was a bit nervous toward the end," he said. "The luck was with us, but I guess on a pitch like that you need a bit of luck."

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 12

TUCABIA COPMANHURST V BROTHERS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Brothers 1st Innings

BL Sevil c Pardoe b LC Pigg 12

BL Jurd c LC Pigg b Pardoe 0

J Lynch c Bultitude b MC Pigg 21

J Kroehnert c Pardoe b LC Pigg 2

J Firth b Blackadder 17

JS Weatherstone c Pardoe b LC Pigg 8

K Lawrence run out 3

T McLaren run out 5

NM Knott c Hackett b Blackadder 2

DJ Lucas not out 1

SR Kippax not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 4, nb 0) 8

NINE wickets for 80

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-3(BL Jurd) 2-38(J Lynch) 3-41(BL Sevil) 4-41(J Kroehnert) 5-50(JS Weatherstone) 6-62(K Lawrence) 7-75(T McLaren) 8-78(NM Knott) 9-78(J Firth)

Bowling: BR Pardoe 3-0-13-1, T Bultitude 3-0-19-0, TJ Blackadder 3-0-6-2(1w), LC Pigg 4-0-18-3(2w), MC Pigg 4-2-2-1, B Chard 3-0-18-0

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

B Ryan c Firth b JS Weatherstone 2

MJ Dougherty c Firth b Kroehnert 19

R Hackett c Kroehnert b JS Weatherstone 0

MC Pigg c Lawrence b Kroehnert 11

TJ Blackadder c Kroehnert b McLaren 14

BR Pardoe c Jurd b McLaren 10

DJ Cootes not out 12

DW Woods run out (K Lawrence) 0

B Chard not out 3

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 10, nb 0) 10

SEVEN wickets for 81

Overs: 19.3

FoW: 1-6(B Ryan) 2-8(R Hackett) 3-34(MC Pigg) 4-45(MJ Dougherty) 5-66(BR Pardoe) 6-66(TJ Blackadder)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 4-0-15-2(1w), BJ Weatherstone 3.3-0-15-0(3w), J Kroehnert 4-1-11-2(3w), J Firth 3-0-16-0, T McLaren 4-0-19-2(4w), DJ Lucas 1-0-5-0