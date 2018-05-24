Katter’s mob riles up ‘city-dwellers’

ANIMAL activists are bristling over a photo of two Katter's Australian Party MPs standing triumphantly over a mound of dead pigs.

Hill MP Shane Knuth posted the image of him and Member for Kennedy Bob Katter on Facebook on the weekend, sparking a war of words between rural folk and city-dwellers in the comments section.

The photo, taken near Innisfail, was accompanied by the words: "Bob Katter and I are now at the Currajah hotel pig hunt with the firsts (sic) team bringing in more then (sic) 29 pigs with another 14 teams to weigh in."

Matthew Dunne, Hill MP Shane Knuth and Kennedy MP Bob Katter stand over a mound of dead pigs at the Currajah Pig Hunt. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Some of the online criticism labelled the politicians "disgusting", "arrogant pigs killing pigs", along with the suggestion hunters habitually "release more" pigs into the wild when they run out of targets.

The denunciations were roundly howled down by commenters, and Mr Knuth himself was taking the criticism in his stride.

"Most of them are city dwellers that have never lived in rural and regional Queensland, and have little understanding of the impact feral pigs on our environment," he told the Cairns Post.

"I'd say 99.99 per cent were not from this region.

"These protesters live where there's big shopping centres and trains running at frequent schedules.

"They haven't got a clue about rural lifestyle and rural living."

The hunt brought in a total of 92 pigs at a weight of 3.7 tonnes, with the biggest boar weighing in at 107.5kg - just a few kilos shy of North Queensland Cowboys prop Matthew Scott.

North Queensland Cowboys prop Matthew Scott weighs in at 110kg. PICTURE: AAP IMAGE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Mr Knuth said he and Mr Katter were only there to support the shooters, but when it came to operating a rifle their marksmanship was "on par".