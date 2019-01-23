Pill thief sentenced for pharmacy break and enter

AFTER smashing his way through a back door of Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean, an 18-year-old man managed to make off with hundreds of prescription painkillers before he was arrested three days later in a Port Macquarie hotel.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Klay Gross Davies appeared by audio-visual link to be sentenced for the break and enter, along with a string of drug charges.

According to police facts, at 3.08pm on November 17 last year, police attended John Oxley Motel in Port Macquarie, after receiving information that Gross Davies may have overdosed on prescription medication.

When they arrived, police knocked on the door of Gross Davies' motel room but there was no response. Motel staff let police in and found Gross Davies asleep on the bed.

Gross Davies didn't understand why police and NSW Ambulance paramedics were in the room.

Police observed a backpack on the floor with a large clear resealable bag on top that contained a large amount of prescription medicine, and as paramedics examined Gross Davies he attempted to grab the backpack to conceal its contents. A small amount of marijuana was also found in the room.

Gross Davies was cautioned in relation to the drugs, and police told him they believed the contents in his possession had been stolen.

A short time later Gross Davies was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for assessment.

Background checks revealed he had frequented a number of other hospitals over the past couple of weeks.

While he was being examined he denied having any suicidal thoughts, however when police told him he was under arrest he then said he was feeling suicidal.

Police conducted a check that showed he was wanted by police in Maclean in relation to a break and enter at Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean, as well as for a breach of bail after failing to report to Maclean Police Station.

After conducting a search of Gross Davies' possessions, police found hundreds of prescription pills.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Gross Davies' solicitor Peter Hunter said his client's drug addiction and mental health issues contributed to the offending behaviour, and was disappointed in his actions and the offences.

Gross Davies also entered guilty pleas to dishonestly obtain property and driving while disqualified.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Gross Davies to 18 months jail, backdated to November 17, with a non parole period of four months. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.