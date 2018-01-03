Pilley and Urquhart rise through the rankings

SQUASH: Yamba squash star Cam Pilley has broken his way back into the top 20 of the Professional Squash Association world rankings this month after a strong finish to the 2017 calendar.

Pilley rose to no. 19 in the rankings, which were released on January 1, after slipping from the top 20 for the first time in more than three years in December.

The rise comes off the back of his efforts at the PSA World Championships in Manchester last month where he made it to the third round, defeating fellow Australian Ryan Cuskelly, before bowing out in straight sets to Egyptian and World No. 3 Ali Farag.

Fellow Yamba squash star Donna Urquhart also rose in the PSA World Rankings for January, and sits equal 15th with England's Victoria Lust after claiming the biggest win of her career in the Monte Carlo Classic at the end of 2017.

Pilley and Urquhart are now gearing up for the upcoming JP Morgan Tournament of Champions in New York at the end of the month before both represent Australia on the squash courts of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.