Pilley back to his clinical best on world tour

SQUASH: Yamba-born squash star Cameron Pilley is defying his own self-imposed deadline as he aims to return to his best on the court.

After undergoing ankle surgery during the off-season, Pilley had given himself to January to fully improve, but if his efforts during the first round of the Channel VAS Championships was anything to go by, January has come three months early.

The World No.23 earned his place in the second round of the Championships at St George's Hill courtesy of a clinical win against England's Chris Simpson in Weybridge overnight.

Pilley, 35, had only returned to action two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, where his lack of match practice caught up with him as he surrendered a two-game advantage against United States' Todd Harrity.

But that was pushed to the depths of memory after a fine display against Simpson at St George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club in which he controlled the court and dictated the play to complete a 3-0 win by an 11-7, 14-12, 11-6 scoreline.

"I'm very happy with my performance,” Pilley said.

"I had my ankle surgery at the end of June and although it's [recovery] ahead of schedule, I'm so impatient and I just want to be back to full fitness as soon as I can.

"There's been zero off-season training, so my focus has been on improving my shot selection and improving the quality of my shots. That's been my whole focus for the last month.”

Pilley's display in England has caught the attention of the squash world, with World No. 1 Mohammed Elshorbagy aiming to avoid the heavy hitting Australian.

"Well that performance today definitely (came) way before January Cameron,” Elshorbagy wrote on social media. "Good to see you back...stay away from my draws please.”

It does not get any easier for the Australian, as he prepares to meet 2016 runner-up Tarek Momen for a place in the quarter-finals. It will be a chance for Pilley to end a four-match losing streak to the World No.3, who prevailed when they played in the opening round of this tournament last year.

Their second round match will be a held at 7am (AEDT) on Thursday, October 18 and will be shown live on SQUASHTV.

RESULT

Cameron Pilley (AUS) bt Chris Simpson (ENG) 3-0: 11-7, 14-12, 11-6 (50m)