UNDER THE WEATHER: Yamba-born Cameron Pilley suffered a first round defeat in the 2019 Allam British Open, going down 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 to France's Lucas Serme.
Pilley crashes out of British Open

Jarrard Potter
by
21st May 2019 9:28 AM
SQUASH: Yamba professional squash player Cameron Pilley has bowed out of the 2019 Allam British Open, suffering a first round defeat to France's Lucas Serme.

Pilley was suffering from the flu coming into the match, and he struggled to keep up with Serme, who was able to outrun the under-the-weather world No. 35.

The Frenchman continued to dominate throughout the match, eventually winning out in three with a 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 victory in 38 minutes.

"It's the first time I think we have played on the Tour, but I played him a few times in European leagues. When I managed to win I was always down 2-0 and managed to claw back and impose myself physically at the end,” Serme said after the victory.

"So that's what I was expecting for today, and I was very happy to take the one for once! And in the second, I noticed he looked a bit tired. He gave it a big push in the middle of the game, and I made sure I kept running for every single shot and I think that eventually, it broke his spirit.”

