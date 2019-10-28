Pilley picked to represent Australia on the world stage

GREEN AND GOLD: World No.39 squash star Yamba's Cameron Pilley has been selected in the Australian team for the WSF Men's World Team Squash Championships.

SQUASH: Yamba squash sensation Cameron Pilley has been selected to represent Australia at the 2019 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship in Washington DC in December.

Currently ranked No.39 in the world, Pilley will join world No.19 Ryan Cuskelly, No.76 Rex Hedrick and No.328 Zac Alexander at Washington DC's Squash on Fire club between December 15-21.

Cuskelly has won 16 professional titles in his career and will lead the team into the tournament.

Australia took the bronze medal at the 2017 Men's World Team Championships, held in Marseille, France, after beating rivals New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

"It is always an honour to play for Australia as we are continuing a legacy of great players,” Cuskelly said.

"We have a rich history of always performing above our expectations when we put the Aussie colours on.

"I wouldn't say we are favourites but we always come together as a team and perform better than our seeding.

"All the guys in the team are super-close mates, so we will not only be playing for Australia but for each other and I think that is key.”

Cuskelly is looking forward to working as a team in the otherwise individual sport.

"The main difference between the PSA World Tour and the World Teams is that we get to play in a team format, which is really special as normally we play for ourselves,” he said.

They are the most successful nation ever at the Men's World Team Championships, winning the event eight times.

They won the first four editions of the event between 1967-73, as well as being victorious in 1989, 1991, 2001 and 2003.

Australia's team manager for the event will be Squash Australia high-performance manager Lachlan Johnston.

"It's the same squad as the 2017 Men's World Team Championship in France, where these four players picked up the bronze medal,” Johnston said.

"They have a lot of experience on the tour and we think they can perform really well for us again.

"Ryan, Cam and Rex are obviously our top three players on the PSA rankings, while Zac has a great record in international competition, having won a gold medal for Australia last year at the Commonwealth Games.

"Australia has such a proud history in the competition, so it would mean a lot for our current team to share in the success that so many legends of Australian squash have had before us in winning the World Teams title.”