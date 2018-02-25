Pilley produces upset over former world No.1

ON A ROLL: Cameron Pilley is through to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Windy City Open for the first time in his career.

YAMBA squash player Cameron Pilley displayed promising signs ahead of representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games by producing a huge upset over former World No.1 Nick Matthew at the 2018 Windy City Open.

The world No.20 pulled out some outrageous squash at times to secure his first win over the 37-year-old Englishman, currently ranked No.8, since the 2015 Hong Kong Open.

He took the round two victory 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7 victory in 67 minutes under the chandeliers of the University Club of Chicago's iconic Cathedral Hall.

The Australian took the first game before a resilient Matthew battled back in the second. However, from then on Pilley played with confidence to close out the win and reach the quarter-finals in Chicago for the first time in his career.

"We have played so many times in our career and I think that's only my fourth win over him,” the 35-year-old said following his win.

"Given what Nick's achieved over his whole career - he is one of the best ever players - and even though he is coming to the end of his career I'm quite happy to notch up a win here in Chicago.

"Because I haven't had a lot of success against him you know that your game plan might be wrong, so you hope that the game plan you want to implement is the right one because he has nullified that so many times before.

"In a way it's a privilege to beat him in his last season because he's so up for every tournament because he knows every city he visits is his last tournament.”

The Australian will now face Egypt's world No.3 Ali Farag in the quarter-finals after he downed Pilley's countryman, Ryan Cuskelly, in straight-games.

Simon Rösner and Marwan ElShorbagy play in today's other quarter-final.