Pilley ready for a new life after twenty years as squash pro

Stepping out for his first professional squash tournament at age 18, after years of practice on his parent’s squash court in Yamba, Cameron Pilley could’ve never imagined the ride he was about to embark on.

Travelling the world, playing the sport he loved in some of the most exotic locations in the world, living overseas and training with his brother, meeting his future wife on tour are just some of the amazing things he has done in his 19 years on tour.

And now, he’s hanging up the racquet.

“It feels weird to write this to write this, but after 19 years on the PSA World Tour, I’m done. What a ride it has been,” he wrote on social media this weekend.

“The experiences, people I’ve met, places I’ve visited, matches I’ve competed in … Crazy journey.”

Now living in America with his wife and professional squash player Line Hansen with their two children, Karla, 2 and one-mont-old Leo, Pilley has played his final tournament, a decision he said had been a while in the making.

“I moved over to the States in August with the family to take up a coaching role at a pretty nice country club in New York – the Apawamis Club, and I’d flown over for meetings earlier in the year,” he said.

“It was too good an opportunity so we moved over, and the intention was to play one more season through to May when it technically finishes,” he said.

“But with moving countries, my wife was heavily pregnant, starting a new job, I guess I took on other priorities. The training twice a day, day in day out, I just had no motivation to do it.

“So in the last couple of months, the more I thought about it … I’m happy to call it a day.”

Pilley remembered back when as an 18-year-old he played hist first professional tournament, and recalls the excitement of playing in different cities and states in Australia.

“But then I started travelling internationally, and I absolutely loved it,” he said. “I really got a kick out of travelling to these new places, quite often by myself because I was the only one of my generation that properly went pro.

“I’d travel from Brisbane and go to LA, New York, and go to England, and I was just as green as grass — young, naive, fresh faced with no idea, and it was a pretty awesome way to do it.”

Cameron Pilley shows off his Clarence Valley ambassador medal in front of the vista at Main Beach, Yamba.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pilley spent the first five years of his career based in Australia before moving to England and training with a few other Australian and international players.

“It was a good learning curve to live over there by myself, learning the hard way how to do things, and I think that’s the bet way.”

At 25, Cameron moved to The Netherlands with brother Morgan who was pursuing a professional cycling career, and also beginning a relationship with his wife Line.

“We met on tour, and we’ve been together for about ten years this July,” he said.

“It was great living with Morgan as we were able to push each other, physically training we’re quite close so to live together was great.”

The infamous video where Cameron smashes a squash ball into brother Morgan's back

Pilley said his career, in which he reached a high of number 11 in the world, and was a mainstay of the top-20 throughout, had a number of highlights.

“The three Commonwealth Games gold and the World Team championship are always pretty special, and I guess results wise the 2015 Hong Kong Open and the 2016 world series finals really stand out,” he said.

Pilley paid tribute in his post to his parents Steve and Sue Pilley, who he said were absolute legends.

“I have learnt so much from them – how to work hard, play hard, be kind to others, and just to live a good life,” he wrote.

As for his new life, Pilley said he is ready to enjoy more time with his family and work in his new coaching role.

“The fact that I’m already in my transition, it’s not like I’m hanging up the racquet and I’m going ‘What do I do now?’,” he said.

“We just had our second kid and I’m enjoying the lifestyle. If you had’ve asked me a couple of years ago I wouldn’t know how I would handle it, but right now and where I am at this stage I’m so happy hanging up the racquet and spending heaps more time on my family.”