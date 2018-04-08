Pilley, Urquhart dumped from Games' singles draw

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Cameron Pilley of Australia competes against Lewis Walters of Jamaica in the Squash Mens Singles match on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

SQUASH: Australia's singles medals hopes on the squash court were squashed themselves on the weekend after England duo Sarah-Jane Perry and James Willstrop got the better of leading Australian's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley.

The Yamba-born cousins were both in with a shot in their respective quarter-final showdowns on Saturday, but were unable to land the killer blow needed to progress in the 2018 Commonwealth Games singles draw.

Pilley appeared on his way to a semi-final when he took the decisive third game, however he quickly conceded the fourth as Willstrop stole back the momentum. Pilley then struggled to overcome fatigue in the deciding game, with Willstrop prevailing 7-11 10-12 11-7 6-11 6-11 in 87 minutes.

The loss in the quarter-finals extends a four-year hoodoo for the 35-year-old against his British counterpart, losing the last seven games against Willstrop.

Pilley's attention will now turn to the doubles where a likely gold medal opportunity with Ryan Cuskelly is in serious doubt.

The pair are number one seeds for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, but an upper-leg strain forced Cuskelly to withdraw from the singles on Friday.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Donna Urquhart of Australia competes against Christine Nunn of Australia during the Squash Womens Singles on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Chris Hyde

Pilley told News Corp that Cuskelly had aggravated an existing injury in his first round singles clash.

"It's not a complete tear, it's not great he had to pull out but the Australian medical team will make sure he's ready to go for doubles,” Pilley said.

"He did it a few months ago, but we've practiced together before the Commonwealth Games and he was all right. I think he was just unlucky.”

While Pilley will use the gap between his loss to Willstrop and the start of the doubles competition on Tuesday to refocus, Cuskelly's injury could put Australia's men's doubles medal hopes in jeopardy.

But Pilley, an experienced campaigner with 13 career titles to his name, said it should not affect how the reigning world champions and top-seeded men's doubles team's tactics.

"We can see who we're playing and we'll have an idea (of how we'll play),” Pilley said.

Earlier on Saturday, Urquhart's singles gold medal dreams disappeared when she was overpowered in an Ashes showdown against Perry.

Urquhart fought back from 1-0 down to draw level but failed to keep pace in the pivotal third game before eventually falling 11-5 7-11 11-2 11-5.

"I was trying so hard out there, maybe I wanted it so badly that I didn't let myself play my game fully whereas she was maybe that little bit more relaxed and really going for her shots,” Urquhart told AAP.

"I think when I'm relaxed, that's my game as well. I'm good at that. But I was still playing today like I didn't want to give an error away instead of backing myself to really take my chances.”

The Yamba duo will also meet up next week to contest the mixed doubles for Australia where they are fourth seeds after finishing in the quarter-finals of the World Doubles Championships in Manchester last year.