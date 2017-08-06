Pilley wins world doubles squash championship

Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley are all smiles after winning the World Squash Doubles championship.

SQUASH: THE Clarence Valley boasts a new world champion after Yamba's Cameron Pilley took out the world squash doubles championship overnight.

Partnering with Ryan Cuskelly, the hard-hitting Pilley finished off the championships with a trademark kill into the nick to defeat Scottish duo Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban 11-6, 11/3 in 34 minutes.

The final was a repeat of last year's world titles where Pilley and Cuskelly were defeated by the pair in the semi-finals.

After a tough first game, the Australian pair dominated the second, with the Scots only able to save one match ball trailing 10-2.

"We've had a lot of tough matches with them,” Pilley said.

"They beat us last year so it was good to turn the tables this time. There were some brutal rallies in the first, but we stuck to our game plan and it worked out, then in the second we continued to execute and they made a few errors which helped our cause.”

The Australian pair were undefeated through their round-robin matches, and won the title without losing a set and now sets the pair as the ones to beat at next year's Commonwealth Games for the doubles gold.

Earlier in the tournament, local Donna Urquhart was forced to pull out of both women's and mixed competition after injuring her calf muscle in the women's quarter final.

Urquhart had qualified for the semi-finals with Rachael Grinham and was playing in the mixed-doubles quarter-final with Pilley when pulled up with the injury towards the end of the first game.

"I went for a shot, hit a winner, but when I turned round I knew I'd done something to my calf,” a disapponted Urquhart said.

Urquhart was then forced to withdraw from the women's semi-final, which was to be played eventual champions Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.