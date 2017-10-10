28°
Pilley's new love game arrives

Karla Hansen Pilley, first child for former Yamba squash player Cameron Pilley and wife Line Hansen.
Adam Hourigan
by

SQUASH: CAMERON Pilley said that he has had an interrupted preparation coming into the season opening US Open, but he has a very good excuse.

Pilley and wife Line Hansen welcomed their first baby, Karla Hansen Pilley into the world two and a half weeks ago, and talking to Squash TV, the top-20 ranked squash player said it had been a whirlwind few weeks.

"It was a pretty crazy experience, I didn't really know what to expect, but it's been awesome, I'm just over the moon," he said.

"I had a good off season of training, and obviosuly coming into the weeks leading up to the birth we had to be ready to drop everything, but once we had the kid then it was really tough to manage the training with the buzz and the excitement of having the first kid.

"I took quite a few days off obviously, it's so exciting the adrenaline is crazy."

Pilley said that coming into the US Open he had been training in Denmark, but lacked a little match fitness which showed in his first-round loss to world number two Mohamed El Shorbagy.

"The way Shorbagy is playing, it was a shock to the system, he's playing well," Pilley said.

Pilley said that now with an extra person in the family, adjustments would have to be made, but with his wife Kine HAnsen also having been on tour, she knew the sacrifices that had to be made.

"I think it's going to get tougher when she starts recognising me treking off to tournaments and coming back, but I'm definitely looking forward to getting home," he said.

Watch the full interview with SquashTV here:

