BE AWARE: One of the many times the road to Main Beach Yamba was closed due to potential land slippage issues. Debrah Novak
Council News

PILOT HILL: The high cost of stability

by Caitlan Charles
10th May 2018 5:00 AM

CLARENCE VALLEY Council are going to be spending money on Pilot Hill forever according to environment and planning director Des Schroder.

The recent risk assessment and stabilisation study performed on the Yamba hill, which is home to houses and the Pacific Hotel, has found council will need to work on drainage issues on the hill and continue to monitor the stability during times of heavy, ongoing rain into the foreseeable future.

At the environment planning and community meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Simmons asked about when the cost of stabilising Pilot Hill would come to an end.

"I don't think it will ever end, when we get certain conditions (it needs to be monitored),” Mr Schroder said.

"Last year when it was quite wet, we closed access to main beach and put land holders on notice. It's a serious issue, there are slippages at times.”

Following a report from a geotechnical consultant, council will need to do a number of things to ensure the longevity of the hill:

Identify measure to intercept run off and establish suitable outlets.

Storm water trains at the northern end of Pilot St are reshaped to tired run off to areas less vulnerable.

$10,00 and $35,000 will be allocated in the 2018-19 Operational plan for storm water audit and drainage maintenance respectively.

Existing rainfall monitoring in the area will continue.

The scale of the project to help stabilise Pilot Hill difficult to estimate according to the committee meeting papers.

Council officers believe the cost may be around $150,000, but the papers mention the option of cost sharing or contributions form benefited landowners.

The motion passed through the committee meeting with a unanimous vote, and will go before the full council meeting on Tuesday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

