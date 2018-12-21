Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fixed-wing aircraft crash landed into trees on a property after the plane failed to maintain altitude on a fertiliser run at Dalby about 5am Friday.
The fixed-wing aircraft crash landed into trees on a property after the plane failed to maintain altitude on a fertiliser run at Dalby about 5am Friday. Nicole McDougall
Breaking

Pilot survives plane crash, hitch-hikes to hospital

Tara Miko
by
21st Dec 2018 8:53 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has survived an early morning crash landing after his aircraft failed to maintain altitude after a safe take-off.

The male pilot, 78, on a fertiliser run over a paddock 5km from Dalby had navigated a safe take off.

But as his Ayres Thrush 600 single-prop fixed-wing aircraft ascended, it failed to maintain altitude.

In an effort to control the situation, the experienced pilot dumped his load of fertiliser before the plane crash-landed in the paddock, about 500m from the Bunya Highway.

EMERGENCY LANDING: The Ayres-Thrush 600 made an emergency landing along the Bunya Highway, 5km out of Dalby.
EMERGENCY LANDING: The Ayres-Thrush 600 made an emergency landing along the Bunya Highway, 5km out of Dalby. Contributed

The pilot, who suffered minor injuries, walked to the highway and flagged down a motorist to get a lift to hospital.

Police said the plane was extensively damaged and was a "write-off" in the crash, but the pilot's actions were commended for his control of the situation.

Investigations are under way to determine what caused the plane to lose altitude, with initial inquiries indicating the plane was mechanically sound and fully serviced prior to take-off.

Toowoomba Workplace Health and Safety is investigating.

dalby dalby hospital plane crash police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cangai mine exploration suspended

    premium_icon Cangai mine exploration suspended

    News Regulators will allege Castillo Copper are not compliant with some environmental controls

    • 21st Dec 2018 11:57 AM
    It's time for me to say goodbye

    It's time for me to say goodbye

    Opinion Caitlan Charles says goodbye

    'Mini tornado' hits the Valley

    'Mini tornado' hits the Valley

    Weather Some residents still without power

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Flanagan

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Flanagan

    Rugby League DOES the NRL's punishment of Shane Flanagan fit the crime?

    Local Partners