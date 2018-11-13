Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leon Brown displays a model of the B-66 aircraft he flew during the Cold War
Leon Brown displays a model of the B-66 aircraft he flew during the Cold War
News

Pilot who survived wartime mid-air collision dies

Stuart Cumming
by
13th Nov 2018 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT veteran of three wars will be farewelled on the Coast on Friday after dying at the age 94.

Leon Brown survived a mid-air collision during his World War II service with the Royal Australian Air Force, flew 33 missions in Korea and conducted reconnaissance while posted in the US during the Cold War.

His survival of a 1944 crash while training in Kitty Hawks at Townsville was a miraculous escape.

"We were practising line of stern chase formation flying," Mr Brown said in a 2016 interview.

"I was leader and this other guy came up from behind and hit me.

"He was killed instantly, unfortunately.

"He smashed up my aeroplane and my instant reaction was to bail out.

"I got half way out and my knees knocked the joystick.

"I discovered I had control and I could still fly the plane.

"There was smoke everywhere and I was at 7000 feet just east of Bowley River air strip where we were based.

"I crash landed on the runway in flames and, as soon as I jumped out and ran away, the thing then blew up.

"I was lucky but I wanted to save the aeroplane if I could as they were pretty precious on those days."

Mr Brown was a Wing Commander when he retired in 1975.

He was a dedicated servant of Sunshine Coast Legacy for more than three decades.

Noosa Shire Council recognised him as the region's Citizen of the Year in 2002.

His funeral will be held at St Andrews Church at Sunshine Beach from 11am Friday.

legacy noosa pilot sunshine coast world war ii
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man accused of Grafton murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton murder refused bail

    Crime A 58-YEAR-OLD man alleged to be involved in the murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    Technology Many don't know the basic rules and regulations about drone use.

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    Local Partners