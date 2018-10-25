Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Willow is singing a song on the new Greatest Showman album.
Willow is singing a song on the new Greatest Showman album.
News

Pink’s daughter can seriously sing

25th Oct 2018 3:53 PM

PINK'S daughter has one seriously impressive voice.

Willow Sage Heart, 7, is one of the guest artists on upcoming album, The Greatest Showman - Reimagined, which is due out in mid-November.

In a video posted online overnight, Pink's daughter is shown recording her version of A Million Dreams (Reprise) which will be featured on the album along with her famous mum's version of A Million Dreams.

Fans have lost their minds over the clip with many praising Willow's amazing voice and some even saying they were moved to tears.

The highly anticipated album is due out on November 16. The full track listing is below.

  • The Greatest Show - Panic! At The Disco
  • A Million Dreams - P!nk
  • A Million Dreams (Reprise) - Willow Sage Hart
  • Come Alive - Years & Years and Jess Glynne
  • The Other Side - MAX and Ty Dolla $ign
  • Never Enough - Kelly Clarkson
  • This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) - Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott
  • Rewrite The Stars - James Arthur and Anne-Marie
  • Tightrope - Sara Bareilles
  • From Now On - Zac Brown Band
  • Bonus tracks:
  • The Greatest Show - Pentatonix
  • Come Alive - Craig David
  • This Is Me - Kesha
  • Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) - Zendaya

Related Items

editors picks pink pinks daughter singer willow

Top Stories

    We're getting short-changed in the country: Cansdell

    We're getting short-changed in the country: Cansdell

    Politics "Fight for local communities” - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate said money should be coming from State government over health

    Didgeridoo player's royal meeting with Prince Harry

    Didgeridoo player's royal meeting with Prince Harry

    News From playing at shopping centres to playing for the royals

    Bill's 'dulcimer' tones keep him going round the country

    premium_icon Bill's 'dulcimer' tones keep him going round the country

    Music Home-made instrument unique for performer

    • 25th Oct 2018 3:43 PM
    Police searching for break-in suspect

    Police searching for break-in suspect

    Crime GALLERY: Do you recognise this man?

    Local Partners