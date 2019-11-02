Pink’s shocking drug revelation

Pink has opened up about her drug use during filming of her first music video.

At least for one video shoot, Alicia Moore was a little more green than Pink.

The singer, 40, re-watched her old music videos for a recent Billboard interview and revealed some juicy behind-the-scenes secrets about the video for her debut single, There You Go.

Pink was just 19 when she shot There You Go.

"I was … 19 when I shot this video. I smoked a lot of weed, too, and (director) Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, 'Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?'

"I was like (closes eyes), 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'I really want you to be able to open your eyes. I was like (eyes still closed), 'My eyes are open.'"

Earlier, Moore describes her There You Go style as "the prettiest I've ever looked, and will ever look" but noted some complications with the video's motorcycle-heavy action. "I'd just started riding motorcycles and almost crashed 85 times."

Another fun - and possibly apocryphal - tidbit: In the 2006 video for Stupid Girls, the ersatz 50 Cent who appears next to pink at one point was named "Quarter Cent."

"I'm not kidding," Moore says. "It's 50s cousin. At least that's what he told me."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.