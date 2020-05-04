PIPE UP: Council’s multi-million dollar plans up for discussion

Implementation of stage one of the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan; part of next year's capital works projects.

Implementation of stage one of the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan; part of next year's capital works projects.

WITH $68 million in planned capital works and Council's long-term financial plan out for consultation - it's time to get reading.

This week Clarence Valley Council released eight key documents for public consultation and are urging Clarence residents to have a read and provide some feedback.

The release amounts to a massive 561 pages of draft plans and strategies which form part of council's obligations under the Integrated Planning and Reporting Framework set down by the Office of Local Government.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said many of the documents were revised every four years.

"The individual elements of this framework include the 10-year Community Strategic Plan which provides objectives supported by plans or strategies," he said.

"The four year revised Delivery Program is your elected Councillors' commitment while the annual Operational Plan outlines the specific actions Council will undertake, providing the direction for the budget expenditure."

Other items in the IPRF documents include the Asset Management Strategy, Workforce Management Strategy and Long Term Financial Plan.

Combined, these documents provide a guide to Council's operations and help the organisation meet community demands for services and infrastructure.

Also included is the $68 million draft capital works budget which includes several big ticket items such as the $6.25m upgrade of Grafton council building, $6.5 million for the Grafton waterfront and the $6.4 million redevelopment of Calypso Holiday Park.

"The key features (of the capital works budget) being an allocation of $21 million to road and bridge infrastructure projects and approximately $32 million allocated to open spaces, community facility and building projects," Mr Lindsay said.

The documents are on public exhibition until close of business Wednesday, June 3 and include:

Revised Delivery Program 2017 - 2021 and Revised Operational Plan 2019/2020

Revised Asset Management Strategy 2020/21 - 2029/30

Workforce Management Strategy 2017/2018 - 2020/2021

Draft Long Term Financial Plan (2020/2021 - 2029/2030)

Draft Annual Budget 2020/21

Draft 2020/21 Fees and Charges

Draft 2020/21 Capital Works Program

Strategic Improvement Information

Visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/onexhibition to read the document and make a submission.