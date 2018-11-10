Pipers combine for worldwide tribute

GRAFTON District Services Club Pipe Band president and pipe major Dennis Darke has played the classic ode The Battle's O'er thousands of times but he'll never play with as many as he will this Sunday.

Bagpipers across Australia will be part of an international commemoration on November 11 to mark the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I and will honour the service and memory of more than 2000 Allied pipers who were killed and wounded in the war.

At 5pm, as Centenary of Armistice commemorations remember the final day of the war, at memorials across Australia and Europe pipers and bands will play The Battle's O'er, a tune composed a century ago to honour those who served and is to this day played by bands the world over.

The Grafton District Services Club Pipe Band will participate in this commemoration with a performance at the club starting at 4.40pm and finishing at 5pm with the playing of The Battle's O'er.

"Anzac Day and other commemorative events in our community each year are important times to reflect on the service of earlier generations and each year, as individual players and as a band, we are honoured to be part of local services and marches,” Mr Darke said.

"The bagpipe tune The Battle's O'er is part of the Anzac story - a tune always in the piper's repertoire that allows us as musicians to continue sharing the stories of Anzac, honour and gratitude to those who have served over the last century.”