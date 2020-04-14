Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

LOWER Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith stood alongside piper Alister Smith at the Maclean Showground on Saturday.

Usually filled with thousands in the stand and hundreds in the massed band display, instead they stood alone, as Mr Smith played a tribute to Alistair Wallace, the Maclean pipe band sergeant who passed away in January.

"It was a bit weird, to be honest, normally that's a highlight of the day," Mr Smith said.

"It was a very different ­experience."

Lower Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith stands where the massed bands for the Highland Gathering would have been.

Their homage to Mr Wallace was made as part of an online tribute, in which pipe bands and their players across the country played the tune Scots Wha Hae.

"We had a wonderful response from people who would normally come regularly, the people know him ­directly or by reputation," Mr Smith said.

One of those tributes came from Mr Wallace's sister Jenny, who played the tune on a chanter.

"The family appreciate the kindness and support shown," Ms Wallace said.

"Alistair was a community-minded man who loved his family, town and pipe band friendships.

"The Maclean Highland Gathering is extremely important to us all.

"We miss him terribly and were very touched by the tribute. (Wife) Justine and (children) Amy, Emily and Bethany are also very grateful."

Jenny Wallace's tribute to her brother Alastair, who was remembered by pipers throughout on Saturday.

The homage to the gathering didn't stop there, with 50-year veteran of the event Ross McLachlan creating a solo version of the morning street parade, stretching his legs throughout the CBD.

"Maclean needed it, I think, and it was just amazing," Mr McLachlan's wife, Barbara, said. "People got out of their cars and clapped and waved to show their thanks.

"We played around with the idea (Friday) night. But he couldn't let Maclean not have a street march on Saturday."