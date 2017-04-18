Pippi Beach rescue a heroic effort by all involved

IF CLARENCE Valley Council hadn't employed lifeguards at Pippi Beach this Easter, one harrowing incident on the weekend could have had a very different outcome.

Clarence Valley lifeguard supervisor Greg Wyllie said lifeguards Will Brighton and Harrison Henwood were getting ready to finish their shift at the northern end of Pippi beach on Sunday afternoon, when Mr Henwood was approached by a young man who told him two teenagers were in trouble in water near Dolphin Park, about 500m away.

A 15-year-old from Woombah, and his 14-year-old girlfriend from Casino, had gone for a swim on the outgoing tide about 3.40pm and were pulled out to sea by a current.

"They were catching waves in close, but got pulled out the back," Mr Wyllie said.

"A member of the public saw they were in distress and a lady from Maroochydore swam out to the people while her brother ran 500m down to tell the lifeguards."

The woman who swam out to help, Denai Rex, was a previous surf club member and an experienced maritime swimmer, and calmed the situation by telling the teenagers to tread water until someone came. Mr Wyllie said he was in awe of the young woman's bravery.

"She stayed with them for the next 6-7 minutes, potentially putting herself in danger to help them," he said. "That's impressive."

Mr Henwood arrived with a rescue board soon after and the pair was safely assisted back to the beach.

Paramedics attended but released the teenagers from their care after a short assessment.

"This was a very good rescue with a combination of resources in action, including a member of the public," Mr Wyllie said.

"The lifeguards had to run over 500m down the sand to get to the people in distress.

"This is the first year Clarence Valley Council has given us go ahead to have lifeguards on the beach all four days of Easter, otherwise they wouldn't have been on duty that day," he said.

Several rip currents have been sighted near Dolphin Park this week.

Mr Wyllie said the best advice he could give people was to always swim between the flags.

"It's the safest place to be."