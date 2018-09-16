Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sienna, 7 and Harley Douglas, 4, who are visiting from Perth were two just two of the pirates at Alex Bell Park, or Pirate Park, in South Grafton to have their say on the new play equipment.
Sienna, 7 and Harley Douglas, 4, who are visiting from Perth were two just two of the pirates at Alex Bell Park, or Pirate Park, in South Grafton to have their say on the new play equipment. Caitlan Charles
News

Pirates invade Alex Bell Park for treasure

by Caitlan Charles
16th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

ARGH, Pirate Park was full of young parrot-loving, scurvy-infested, mutinous rogue pirates at the weekend as Clarence Valley Council held their community consultation day for new play equipment at the park.

The upgrade will see the park, officially named Alex Bell Park, have a new set of pirate-inspired equipment for the kids of the Clarence Valley to enjoy.

From new pirate ships, stepping stones, basket swings, pirate-themed climbing sets, musical play equipment and more, there is tons for the kids of the Clarence Valley to pick from.

The upgrade will bring the park up to the latest Australian safety standards.

Key improvements proposed in the concept include:

  • Provide a range of play experiences and cater to a range of age groups through active, imaginative, creative, social, quiet and free play
  • Connect the playground to the amenities building with a universally accessible path
  • Create play spaces that add value to the community and strengthen the sense of place while keeping with the current pirate theme of the park and its unofficial name, Pirate Park.

To make the day a little more fun, council had a dress-up competition and a treasure hunt find the booty hidden in the park.

It's not too late to have your say, visit the website to take a survey about what kind of equipment you would like to see at Pirate Park.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    News 'It's in dire need of development as it's safety hazard.'

    Learn from one the Valley's own authors

    Learn from one the Valley's own authors

    News Claire Aman to hold writing workshop in Grafton

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    Crime There has been a fatality on Clarence Valley roads overnight.

    Local Partners