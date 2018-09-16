Pirates invade Alex Bell Park for treasure

Sienna, 7 and Harley Douglas, 4, who are visiting from Perth were two just two of the pirates at Alex Bell Park, or Pirate Park, in South Grafton to have their say on the new play equipment.

Sienna, 7 and Harley Douglas, 4, who are visiting from Perth were two just two of the pirates at Alex Bell Park, or Pirate Park, in South Grafton to have their say on the new play equipment. Caitlan Charles

ARGH, Pirate Park was full of young parrot-loving, scurvy-infested, mutinous rogue pirates at the weekend as Clarence Valley Council held their community consultation day for new play equipment at the park.

The upgrade will see the park, officially named Alex Bell Park, have a new set of pirate-inspired equipment for the kids of the Clarence Valley to enjoy.

From new pirate ships, stepping stones, basket swings, pirate-themed climbing sets, musical play equipment and more, there is tons for the kids of the Clarence Valley to pick from.

The upgrade will bring the park up to the latest Australian safety standards.

Key improvements proposed in the concept include:

Provide a range of play experiences and cater to a range of age groups through active, imaginative, creative, social, quiet and free play

Connect the playground to the amenities building with a universally accessible path

Create play spaces that add value to the community and strengthen the sense of place while keeping with the current pirate theme of the park and its unofficial name, Pirate Park.

To make the day a little more fun, council had a dress-up competition and a treasure hunt find the booty hidden in the park.

It's not too late to have your say, visit the website to take a survey about what kind of equipment you would like to see at Pirate Park.