Corcoran Park, Grafton.
Council News

Pitch in for the future of Corcoran Park

2nd Aug 2018 4:26 PM

GRAFTON's Corcoran Park could be in for some changes, but what those changes might be will be influenced by community consultation being undertaken by the Clarence Valley Council.

Council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said the construction of the new Grafton bridge prompted the Clarence River Sailing Club to look for a new site, and it is considering co-locating in Corcoran Park.

"Council has agreed to consider the request and is seeking feedback from the community to help develop a master plan for the whole park with input from all users,” he said.

"We have consulted with the aquatic user groups, but we are also keen to hear from individuals or other groups we might not have been aware of.

"This park is very popular and we want to enhance its appeal through the master plan. That's why it is important to get as much community input as possible.”

Mr Birch said the council had set up a web page www.clarenceconversations.com.au/corcoran-park where people could share their views or make suggestions. Council will also hold some on-site pop up meetings in August to talk with the community or people can make formal submissions by emailing council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or by writing to council at Locked Bag 23, Grafton, NSW 2460. Submissions close 3pm, September 7.

clarence valley council corcoran park master plan peter birch
Grafton Daily Examiner

