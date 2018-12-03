Menu
Soccer

Crutch bandit embarrasses angry Mariners

by Emma Kemp
3rd Dec 2018 9:50 AM

Irate Central Coast are determined to get to the bottom of how a pitch invader on crutches evaded venue security during Saturday's loss to Sydney FC.

A man wearing a moon boot made a mockery of Central Coast Stadium security staff, somehow hobbling down from the stands, over the advertising boards and onto the field.

Play was stopped for about a minute as stewards escorted the jovial fellow and his enthusiastically flailing crutches from the pitch.

 

Security eventually catch up with the proppy pitch invader.

The Mariners are billed between $5000 and $10,000 for game-day security by Central Coast Council, which owns the team's home ground.

The club is understood to be angry at the spectacular failure and will continue conversations to ensure a similar incident does not reoccur.

