Crutch bandit embarrasses angry Mariners

Security eventually catch up with the proppy pitch invader.

Security eventually catch up with the proppy pitch invader.

Irate Central Coast are determined to get to the bottom of how a pitch invader on crutches evaded venue security during Saturday's loss to Sydney FC.

A man wearing a moon boot made a mockery of Central Coast Stadium security staff, somehow hobbling down from the stands, over the advertising boards and onto the field.

Play was stopped for about a minute as stewards escorted the jovial fellow and his enthusiastically flailing crutches from the pitch.

Security eventually catch up with the proppy pitch invader.

The Mariners are billed between $5000 and $10,000 for game-day security by Central Coast Council, which owns the team's home ground.

The club is understood to be angry at the spectacular failure and will continue conversations to ensure a similar incident does not reoccur.