Pitching in to get grounds ready for junior challenge

CRCA curator Tony Blanch runs the heavy roller over McKIttrick Park in preparation for the Northern NSW Pathways Challenge this weekend. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Almost 40 hours of work has gone into preparing cricket pitches for this weekend's Northern NSW Pathways Challenge.

With more than 180 of the best junior cricketers coming to the Clarence Valley to compete in the under-13 and under-14 ranks, the tournament required six pitches to run.

Clarence River Cricket Association curator Tony Blanch was tasked with getting McKittrick Park, Lower Fisher Park and JJ Lawrence turfs up and running, and after recent rains that task has been far from easy.

"It has been a bit of a process but they are all raring to go for the weekend,” he said.

"I have only had the wickets for the last week and because we haven't had a lot of hot days it has taken them a bit to fully dry out.”

All three wickets will be presented as green tops for the weekend with a little bit of underlying moisture beneath the surface.

"The good thing is they won't be batters' paradises,” he said. "It should be a real challenge to score runs, which will be exciting to watch for all the spectators.”

Blair Littlechild has worked tirelessly on preparing the three lower Clarence wickets at Barry Watts Oval, Yamba Oval and Harwood Oval.

The Pathways Challenge runs from today to October 2.