Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, has denied there’s any bad blood between herself and Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend slams claim about Angelina Jolie

by Leah Bitsky, New York Post
18th Sep 2020 9:11 AM

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, has denied there's any bad blood between herself and Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie.

After Poturalski, 27, posted a photo to Instagram this week with the caption, "Happy people don't hate," one person commented, "If so, then why (do) you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl." Poturalski then hopped into defensive mode, responding, "Not hating anyone."

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski.

She then doubled down on her stance after a fan wrote, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported….' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there," to which Poturalski responded, "Amen."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Buzz about Poturalski and 56-year-old Pitt's romance began in August when they were spotted boarding a private jet together in Paris.

Page Six exclusively confirmed that they were an item later that month.

She is apparently still married to German restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, but they are reportedly in an open relationship. They have a son, Emil, 7.

Meanwhile, Pitt is in the middle of his ongoing divorce from 45-year-old Jolie. The former couple have six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

 

Originally published as Pitt's girlfriend slams claim about Jolie

