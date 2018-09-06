Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Le'Veon Bell has upset his teammates at Pittsburgh.
Le'Veon Bell has upset his teammates at Pittsburgh.
eXtra

NFL teammates turn on star: ‘He f***ed us’

6th Sep 2018 10:45 AM

LE'VEON Bell's holdout is getting old fast in the Steelers' locker room.

The star running back was ripped by his teammates after Wednesday's practice, to which Bell was a no-show again as he tries to bargain for a long-term contract instead of signing a $20 (USD$14.5) million franchise tag.

"What do you do? Here's a guy who doesn't give a damn, I guess so we'll treat it as such," guard Ramon Foster said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I just hate it came to this.

"He's making seven times what I make, twice as much as [left tackle Al Villanueva] is making and we're the guys who do it for him."

Bell has not stepped foot in the Steelers' facilities in almost eight months. The team appeared hopeful he would report this week - as he did last year to end his holdout when Week 1 began - but with Sunday's (Monday morning AEST) opener against the Browns looming, his support appears to be losing steam.

Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday morning that Bell will "get there when he's there."

Bakari said he wanted to know what GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin's plan would be for Bell this year.

"That's just stupid," centre Maurkice Pouncey said, according to NFL Network. "You can't play football like that.

"Why play hide and seek? Why let your agent say this? Just man up and tell us what you're going to do."

The sudden heel-turn on Bell appears co-ordinated. A veteran Steeler told ESPN they waited to criticise Bell after he did not report Monday, giving him a chance to come in Wednesday. But when he still didn't show up, their patience ran out.

"He f - ked us," the player said.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post

Related Items

Show More
le'veon bell nfl pittsburgh steelers

Top Stories

    Yamba traffic light decision does not address safety worries

    premium_icon Yamba traffic light decision does not address safety worries

    Council News The decision not to install traffic lights at a Yamba intersection has ignored safety concerns for elderly residents says shopping centre owner.

    POLL TIME: Long-term councillor to run for mayor

    POLL TIME: Long-term councillor to run for mayor

    Council News Mayoral elections just around the corner.

    'Bike Town' to celebrate Grafton's cycling history

    premium_icon 'Bike Town' to celebrate Grafton's cycling history

    News Community invited along to celebrate a time when the bicycle ruled

    A small school with a big heart celebrates 150 years

    A small school with a big heart celebrates 150 years

    News Help Chatsworth celebrate their sesquicentenary

    • 6th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners