Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
Crime

Pizza shop forced to close after brazen theft

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Feb 2020 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.

Players Pizza at Kirwan was targeted by two youths who smashed a front door and stole seven bottles of coke about 11.35pm Monday.

Kirwan Station officer-in-charge Jason Brosnan said the pair were caught on CCTV throwing a concrete brick through the glass door.

He said police will chase up the footage and start their investigation.

The owners of the Herveys Range Rd shop took to social media to air their frustration.

"I have no words this morning, only tears," the post read.

"I am a strong woman, but the past week has tested me to no end."

The break-in was the second incident at the sore in less than a week.

On February 5, two glass panels had been smashed by rocks.

Police were investigating the incident and Players Pizza will be closed tonight.

c rime players pizza theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in high-speed police chase refused bail

        premium_icon Woman in high-speed police chase refused bail

        Crime The nurse broke down in Grafton Local Court where she pleaded guilty to a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash a busy South Grafton roundabout

        Northern Rivers racing mourns loss of popular trainer

        premium_icon Northern Rivers racing mourns loss of popular trainer

        Horses Grafton-based horse trainer Alan Ryan, aged 65, has passed away

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.